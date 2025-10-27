Bikash Axom expelled from Bir Lachit Sena; currently absconding

Bikash Axom has been expelled from the Bir Lachit Sena, Assam. He is currently absconding, with both his mobile phones switched off.

The Bir Lachit Sena, Assam, on October 27 held a press conference in Guwahati to respond to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remarks regarding the possible ban on the organisation.

Addressing the media, Central Chief Secretary Rantu Paniphukan clarified that any remarks made by Bikash Axom on podcasts or YouTube channels were not official statements of the organisation.

“If Bikash Asom has made any inappropriate or distasteful comments, the people of Assam will judge him. A probe committee has already been formed against him and another member named in the police FIR,” Paniphukan informed.

Reaffirming the organisation’s position, he added that Bir Lachit Sena has always worked for the interests of Assam and the Assamese people, and should not be misrepresented based on the actions or statements of a few individuals.