Slamming Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP, MLA Akhil Gogoi on November 24 said that BJP’s sinister politics of projecting Bir Lachit Borphukan as a ‘Hindu Hero’ is a shame to the people of Assam.

Addressing media persons during the celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan in Sivasagar, Akhil Gogoi said that BJP should stop playing politics in the name of Lachit Borphukan.



“Bir Lachit Borphukan is an Assamese hero and not a “Hindu Hero”. Bir Lachit Borphukan fought against the Mughals, defeated them and saved Assam. So, Bir Lachit Borphukan is an Assamese valiant warrior. Lachit Borphukan was neither an Indian hero nor a Hindu warrior, ‘Akhil Gogoi said.

Gogoi said that BJP is playing Hindu-Muslim politics and are putting the name of our brave warrior in the middle of it.

“This is never acceptable,” he said.

Akhil Gogoi said that, if Lachit Borphukan is projected as a Hindu or Indian hero, the people of Assam will protest.

He further added that the BJP government, instead of spreading the values and valour of Lachit Borphukan, is spending crores of taxpayers’ money to make him a Hindu warrior.”

The 400th birth anniversary of the National Hero of Assam was celebrated on the premises of the historic Rang Ghar in Sivasagar.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Bir Lachit Borphukan on his 400th birth anniversary and said the leader epitomised unparalleled courage.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the 400th birth anniversary celebration of Lachit Barphukan being celebrated in New Delhi. He also inaugurated a documentary on Lachit Borphukan on the occasion.

Speaking on the same occasion Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the people of Assam to light an earthen lamp tonight as a mark of respect to the great warrior. He said the celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan has re -united the Assamese society.