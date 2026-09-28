Bir Lachit Sena submits memorandum to Assam CM seeking protection of indigenous land rights

The Morigaon district committee of Bir Lachit Sena Assam on Monday, September 28, submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeking measures to protect the land rights of indigenous people in the state.

The memorandum, signed by district committee president Hitesh Deka and chief organising secretary Krishna Patar, was submitted to the Chief Minister through the Morigaon district commissioner, following a directive from the organisation's central committee.

The organisation demanded steps to prevent the illegal transfer of land belonging to indigenous people to non-indigenous and legally ineligible persons.

It also sought protection of Protected Belt and Block and Tribal Belt and Block areas, allotment of suitable government land to landless indigenous people, and special legal and administrative measures to prevent illegal occupation and transfer of land.

The organisation said the demands were aimed at ensuring that the land rights of indigenous people were adequately protected.

Several leaders and workers of Bir Lachit Sena, including Biswajit Bora, Ratul Nath, Pramod Das, Chunu Das and Chintu Saikia, were present during the programme.