BIS seizes 6 tonnes of fake ISI-marked sacks in Assam's Kamrup

Guwahati officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) swooped on Plascom Industries LLP in Kamrup's Rani Industrial Area on May 13, seizing 6 tonnes of polypropylene woven sacks marked with fake ISI labels.

The raid, triggered by intelligence and undercover checks, exposed the firm producing and stamping 25 kg packaging sacks for polymer materials without BIS approval.

These sacks must meet IS 16703:2017 standards, which the government mandates for compulsory certification to ensure durability and safety in handling chemicals and goods.

Investigators found the unauthorised markings could mislead buyers, risking product failures during transport or storage—issues that hit hard in Assam's growing industrial hubs reliant on reliable packaging.

Legal action now targets the firm under sections 17(1) and 17(3) of the BIS Act 2016, with penalties including up to two years in prison, a minimum fine of Rs 2 lakh, or both. The law bans any fake use of the ISI mark on uncertified goods.

BIS vows more such drives to protect consumers from substandard products that could spark hazards or economic losses. The public is urged to report suspected misuse of the ISI mark.