"Biswas Yatra" motorcycle rally flagged off in Kamrup to promote women empowerment

District Commissioner of Kamrup, Deva Kumar Mishra, on Monday flagged off a motorcycle rally from the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, Kamrup, as part of the "Biswas Yatra - The Journey of Trust" initiative. The rally was led by Assam Women’s Commission Chairperson Angoorlata Deka and organized by the Assam Women’s Commission with the objective of spreading awareness on the protection, dignity and empowerment of women across Assam.

Flagging off the rally, the District Commissioner asserted that the initiative has played a crucial role in sensitizing society towards women’s rights and safety. He stressed that ensuring the safety, justice and dignity of women is not only the responsibility of the government, but requires collective efforts from all sections of society. She expressed hope that the rally would create positive awareness in villages regarding women’s rights, self-reliance and access to justice.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Women’s Commission Chairperson Angoorlata Deka stated that the Biswas Yatra is driven by the collective involvement of ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, livelihood mission workers, panchayat representatives, zila parishad members and other stakeholders who are directly or indirectly associated with grassroots-level implementation. She said the rally aims to raise awareness about gender equality, prevention of violence against women, and various welfare schemes available for women and girls, while also promoting the objectives of the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" initiative.

“This is not just a bike rally. Through the participation of both male and female riders, we want to build self-confidence among women, promote empowerment and, most importantly, strengthen the path towards justice for women in the state,” she added.



The rally will focus on spreading awareness about the '181' women helpline number, POSH Act, One Stop Centres, among other things. Antara Gogoi, Member Secretary of the Assam State Commission for Women, Geetashri Lachit, Additional District Commissioner, Kamrup, Bhupen Bhattacharya, District Social Welfare Officer, Kamrup, and other officials and staff of the DC office attended the flagging off.