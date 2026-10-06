‘Bit cop, tried to flee with OC’s revolver’: Drug accused shot in Assam

A man arrested in connection with a drug trafficking case was injured in police firing in Assam's Sribhumi district after he allegedly bit a police personnel and attempted to flee with the service revolver of a police officer, officials said.

The accused, identified as Bappi Namasudra, sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the incident in the Ratabari area.

According to police, Ratabari Police had arrested Namasudra after conducting an operation on the Nivia-Cheragi road and recovering around 10,000 suspected Yaba tablets. During questioning, he allegedly told investigators that more narcotics were stored at his residence.

Based on the information, a police team took Namasudra towards his house late at night for further recovery, police said.

The accused allegedly asked the police to stop the vehicle after crossing Nivia market, saying he wanted to relieve himself. Police claimed that as soon as the vehicle stopped, Namasudra bit a police personnel and attempted to escape.

Police further alleged that he tried to snatch the service revolver of Ratabari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Chittaranjan Bora and flee from the spot.

The police team then opened fire to prevent the alleged escape, hitting Namasudra in the leg.

He was initially taken to a local hospital, where he received preliminary treatment before being referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

After completing treatment, police took Namasudra to court on October 6, officials said.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the drug seizure and the alleged escape attempt is underway. Police are also probing whether other people were involved in the alleged drug trafficking network.