Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has criticised the opposition INDIA bloc for not holding press conferences to address their claims against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and ECI.

Sarma questioned the alliance's intentions and transparency, suggesting that their lack of communication raises doubts about the validity of their allegations.

Taking to his X handle, CM Sarma wrote, "Suddenly, all the press conferences on EVM and ECI have disappeared. Any idea why? I am a bit worried."

This is not the first time post-election that the Assam chief minister slammed the opposition party.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma mocks Gaurav Gogoi's stock market probe call

Earlier on June 7, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jab at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi after he called for a probe into an alleged hidden conspiracy behind the stock market's dramatic fluctuations following the release of exit poll results. Gogoi had raised suspicions, stating, "Daal mein kuch kala hai!" implying foul play.

In a sarcastic retort, CM Sarma posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Sensex surges to an all-time high. Should we order an inquiry by a Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine why it has reached this level today?" His comment was a direct response to Gogoi's call for a high-level inquiry into the market's behaviour.

It is to be mentioned here that in the month of January 2024, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote to the Election Commission (EC), asking for a meeting with INDIA bloc parties to discuss issues related to the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs).