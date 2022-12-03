In a bizarre incident in the Cachar district, a school headmaster is seen roaming around in the market during school hours. When a journalist tried to talk to him, the headmaster evaded him and fled away from the scene.

It is alleged that the headmaster closes schools at 12 noon everyday and walks around the market himself.

The incident took place in Cachar district. The headmaster has been identified as Madhusudan Das. Madhusudan is the headmaster of Singia Basti Primary school which has more than 100 students and 6 teachers at Cachar near Assam Mizoram border.

Madhusudan Das roams around freely in the market after closing the school.The headmaster was shocked to see the journalist and tried to escape after seeing the camera.

It is learnt that the school has six teachers and around 100 students. However, it is alleged that regular teaching is not practiced at the school.

As a result, the students at the school are deprived of formal education. This in fact is a dereliction of duty and their salaries are not at all justified.

In a time when Government is taking initiative and focusing on reforms to impart quality education and education to all, we should be focusing on absenteeism among teachers and not just students.