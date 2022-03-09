Tallying of votes for Assam Municipal Board Election is presently underway.

Voting was held for 920 wards in 80 municipal boards last week, whereas candidates of 57 wards were pronounced uncontested.

Concurring to authorities, a total of 2,532 candidates were within the shred in Assam Municipal Board Election.

The BJP is presently leading in 548 wards, whereas the Congress leads in 61 wards and other parties in 125.

For the first time within the history of the state, electronic voting machines (EVM) were utilized rather than vote paper for civic elections in Assam.

After polls closed, the EVMs had been securely moved to "strong rooms within the district and sub-divisional headquarters."

According to the statement of the State Election Commission on Sunday evening said, no untoward occurrence was reported, and "no ask for re-poll from any part of the state had been received."

The number of qualified voters was 16,73,899, comprising 8,41,534 ladies and 17 transgenders.

Concurring to reports, the ruling BJP had handled 825 candidates, whereas at slightest 706 candidates were challenged on Congress tickets and the Asom Gana Parishad nominated 243 hopefuls.

Agreeing to the SEC," the overall tentative poll percentage till 8 pm on Sunday was 70%."

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