Mob tortures two youths in Assam; BJP, AASU leaders named as accused

Two young men — one of them a minor — were brutally assaulted and tortured by a group allegedly led by three brothers in Assam's Golaghat district, police confirmed on August 2.

Disturbingly, two of the main accused have affiliations with the BJP and the All Assam Students' Union (AASU).

The incident took place on Friday in the Gelabil area of Sarupathar. A police officer said, "The victims were not only beaten up but also subjected to inhumane torture. Salt and chilli water were poured into their wounds." The assault was allegedly over suspicions that the youths were involved in a theft.

Both victims were hospitalised and are currently recovering. One of them is confirmed to be a minor.

A video of the attack, which surfaced on social media, has sparked outrage across the state. Following the viral video, the BJP and AASU acted swiftly to suspend the accused from their organisational posts. Raju Shreshtha, BJP Borpathar Mandal’s general secretary, and Shasanka Shreshtha, AASU Sarupathar unit president, were both stripped of their positions. The third brother, Ranjit Shreshtha, is also absconding.

Police said all three brothers have gone into hiding, and a search is underway. One person from the mob, identified as Kamal Gogoi, has been arrested so far.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured strict action: "I have come to know about the incident a while ago. We will deinitely do a thorough investigation, and the culprits will be punished."

The case has reignited concerns about vigilantism and abuse of power by individuals linked to political and student organisations in Assam.