BJP achieved in 10 years what Congress couldn’t in 50 in Assam: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, February 20, lauded the development initiatives undertaken by the BJP government in Assam, claiming that the progress achieved in the last ten years surpassed what the Congress could not accomplish in five decades.



Addressing a public gathering in Silchar, Shah highlighted the state’s infrastructure growth, stating that Assam has witnessed the construction of nearly 14 kilometres of roads over the past five years, along with the completion of hundreds of bridges and the inauguration of four major bridges.

He accused previous Congress governments of leaving Assam’s borders vulnerable to infiltration, alleging that this undermined the rights of the indigenous population and altered the state’s demographic balance.



Shah further stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state government has taken strong steps over the past decade to prevent infiltration and reclaim land from encroachment.

Highlighting investment trends, he said that while the Congress-led central government allocated Rs 1.28 lakh crore for Assam’s development between 2004 and 2014, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invested nearly Rs 15 lakh crore in the state over the past ten years.



Shah also noted that Assam is emerging as a healthcare hub in the Northeast and referred to the establishment of a semiconductor plant worth Rs 27,000 crore in the state as a significant milestone in its industrial growth.



The Home Minister’s remarks come ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with Assam expected to head to polls in the first half of this year.