BJP alleges Gaurav Gogoi ‘appeasing Miyas’, targeting CM Sarma

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 25, accused Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi of resorting to “appeasement politics” by allegedly distancing himself from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to court a particular community.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, senior party spokesperson Brojen Mahanta alleged that the opposition in Assam had lost political direction and credibility following repeated electoral defeats. He claimed that the Congress, facing setbacks, was resorting to misinformation and personal attacks against the BJP and the chief minister.

Mahanta criticised Gogoi for what he termed as a selective denial of the chief minister’s role and achievements, alleging that it was aimed at appeasing the ‘Miyah’ community. He further accused the Congress leader of associating with organisations and individuals whom the BJP claims have opposed indigenous interests in the state.

Highlighting the BJP government’s record, Mahanta said Chief Minister Sarma had taken several steps for the protection of indigenous rights and development of Assam, including eviction drives against alleged illegal encroachments, infrastructure projects at Bordowa Than, large-scale government recruitment on merit, and the construction of a memorial to martyrs of the Assam Movement.

He asserted that denying recognition to Sarma’s leadership was a “political strategy” adopted by the Congress leader to suit electoral considerations ahead of the Assembly polls.

The Congress and Gaurav Gogoi have not reacted to the BJP’s allegations so far.