BJP allotted government land in 35 Assam locations since 2016, minister reveals

The Assam state assembly was informed on Friday that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been allotted government land in 35 locations across various districts since 2016.



Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta provided these details in response to a question raised by Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi. The distribution of government land to political parties and other organisations has drawn attention to land usage policies within the state’s administrative framework.

"The ruling BJP has been allotted government land at 35 places for setting up its offices in different parts of Assam since 2016, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta said in the assembly on Friday." The minister also clarified that other groups have benefited from similar schemes. "During the same period, 13 other organisations, including political parties, were given government land in several districts, he said."

The minister specified that, among the 35 land allotments to the BJP, the highest number—five each—occurred in Dibrugarh and Nalbari districts. Further details show that three allotments each were made in Dhubri, Kamrup Metropolitan, and Sonitpur districts. This information outlines the distribution of government resources among the districts and highlights regions with higher concentrations of land allocation. "The minister said out of the 35 plots allotted to the BJP, the highest of five each was given in Dibrugarh and Nalbari districts."

In addition to the BJP, thirteen other organisations received government plots between 10 May 2016 and the present. These include political parties and professional associations. Among the recipients are the BJP's ally, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the Congress party, and the Dibrugarh District Journalist Association.

Dhubri district stands out, having received the highest number of government land allotments—seven—in this period among non-BJP organisations. The pattern of allocation reflects both political and organisational priorities, with several districts emerging as focal points for party infrastructure and institutional activities.