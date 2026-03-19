BJP ally AGP unveils 26 candidates for Assam polls; Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta in key seats

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on March 19, released its list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, reflecting a mix of experienced leaders and grassroots workers across key constituencies.



Prominent names in the list include party president Atul Bora from Bokakhat and senior leader Keshab Mahanta from Koliabor.



The party has also fielded Diptimoyee Choudhury from Bongaigaon, signaling a continued emphasis on women’s representation.



The candidate list covers a wide geographical spread, including upper Assam constituencies such as Tezpur, Sivsagar, and Naoboicha, as well as lower and central Assam seats like Barpeta, Goalpara East, and Chenga. In the Barak Valley region, AGP has nominated candidates in Sonai, Karimganj South, Algapur-Katlichera, and Binnakandi, aiming to strengthen its presence in the area.



The selection reflects the party’s strategy of balancing experienced faces with relatively lesser-known but active local leaders. Several candidates, including Dr. Tapan Das from Dimoria and Dr. Tara Prasad Das from Pakabetbari, indicate the inclusion of professionals in the political process.



Political observers note that AGP’s list appears aligned with its long-standing emphasis on regional identity and grassroots connect, as it prepares to contest the elections in alliance with larger partners.



The announcement is expected to energize party workers and set the stage for an intense electoral contest across the state.



With elections drawing closer, all eyes are now on how AGP’s candidates perform in their respective constituencies amid evolving political dynamics in Assam.