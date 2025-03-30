Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) convened at Bajpayee Bhawan to formally announce their alliance for the upcoming Panchayat elections in Assam. The meeting witnessed the presence of key political figures, including State BJP President Dilip Saikia, AGP President Atul Bora, Minister Keshab Mahanta, and senior leader Phani Bhushan Choudhury.

Addressing the gathering, AGP President Atul Bora emphasized the spirit of cooperation that would define their electoral strategy. "These elections will be a testament to our mutual coordination. We will communicate with senior leaders and appoint caretakers for each Lok Sabha constituency to ensure seamless execution. I extend my gratitude to Dilip Saikia for his leadership," Bora stated.

Bora also expressed sorrow over the demise of Upasa Phukan, offering condolences and prayers for his eternal peace.

BJP State President Dilip Saikia underscored the historical significance of the BJP-AGP partnership, which has been in place since 2001. "Our alliance goes beyond electoral politics; it is about fostering a long-term relationship to drive Assam’s development. We will continue to collaborate in every election to make the state a frontrunner in the region," Saikia remarked.

Both leaders confirmed that their parties would jointly contest the Panchayat elections. Bora noted that this time, Gram Panchayat (GP) members would not contest under any specific symbols, with district-level leaders engaging in discussions to ensure a structured campaign. "We are confident of a strong performance in the GP members' elections and will also contest the Zilla Parishad elections together," he affirmed.

Further elaborating on their strategy, Saikia and Bora announced that each Lok Sabha constituency would have designated representatives from both parties, with certain constituencies having two caretakers to oversee the election process.

Bora also addressed the broader political roadmap, stating, "Many within our party will seek tickets for the elections, but our immediate focus remains on the Panchayat elections, followed by the Legislative Assembly polls. Our alliance will continue to remain strong until 2026."

This announcement reinforces the BJP-AGP coalition, positioning them for a united electoral battle in the grassroots-level Panchayat elections, with a long-term vision extending to future political contests.