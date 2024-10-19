In a strategic move ahead of the crucial by-elections slated for November 13, 2024, the Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially announced the names of candidates for the by-elections in various states. This announcement is a significant step as the party gears up for electoral battles that could impact its representation and influence in the respective regions.

The following candidates have been nominated for the by-elections in Assam:

Nihar Ranjan Das has been chosen to contest from Dholai (Scheduled Caste) constituency.

Diganta Ghatowar will represent the BJP in the Behali constituency.

Diplu Ranjan Sarma has been selected as the party's candidate for Samaguri constituency.

The by-polls will be conducted in Bongaigaon, Sidli, Behali, Samaguri, and Dholai on November 13, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

The last date for filing nomination papers is October 25. The scrutiny of nomination papers is set for October 28, and candidates can withdraw their nominations by October 30.

The by-polls have been necessitated by the election of incumbent legislators to the Lok Sabha in the general elections held earlier this year.

MLAs who transitioned to the Lok Sabha include BJP’s Parimal Suklabaidya, who represented the Dholai Assembly segment and won the Cachar Lok Sabha seat, and Ranjit Dutta from Behali, who secured the Tezpur parliamentary seat.



Veteran AGP leader Phani Bhushan Choudhury, who has held the Bongaigaon constituency since 1985, successfully contested the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat, while UPPL’s Joyanta Basumatary won the Kokrajhar seat after previously representing Sidli.

Congress’s Rakibul Hussain, a five-time MLA from Samaguri, claimed a decisive victory in Dhubri.

In the upcoming by-polls on November 13, the BJP will be contesting in three constituencies—Behali, Dholai, and Samaguri.