BJP announces ‘Mahila Akrosh’ protest in Assam against Congress over women issues

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a statewide “Mahila Akrosh” protest in Assam on April 23, intensifying its opposition to the Congress-led alliance over issues related to women’s political participation.

According to a statement issued from the party’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, the protest is part of a broader nationwide campaign undertaken by the BJP. The party has alleged that the Indian National Congress has acted as an impediment to measures aimed at enhancing women’s representation and empowerment.

State BJP units across Assam have begun preparations for the protest, with organisational mobilisation reported at district, mandal, and booth levels. To coordinate the programme, responsibilities have been assigned to 26 leaders, including Member of Parliament Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Bodoland Territorial Council Executive Member Rekharani Das Boro, former MP Queen Oja, and party General Secretary Anup Barman.

State BJP president and Darrang–Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia reviewed preparations during a meeting with office bearers of the Guwahati Metropolitan District. He urged party workers to ensure broad participation in the protest and called on women to mobilise against what the party described as “anti-women decisions” of the Congress.

In the official statement, BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita criticised the Congress for opposing the proposed “Nari Bandhan (Amendment) Bill, 2026,” which the BJP says is aimed at strengthening women’s political representation. The spokesperson further alleged that the Congress has a pattern of opposing key policy decisions, citing issues such as the abrogation of Article 370, the Citizenship Amendment Act, and the criminalisation of triple talaq.

The BJP also highlighted the representation of women in Parliament, stating that out of 74 women Members of Parliament, 31 are from the BJP while 14 belong to the Congress. The party claimed that despite this, opposition parties have criticised its stance on women’s reservation and related measures.

Reiterating its position, the BJP said it remains committed to advancing women’s rights, participation, and social standing, and that the April 23 protest would reflect its continued political campaign on these issues.