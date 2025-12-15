BJP appoints Baijayant Panda as Assam Election In-Charge ahead of 2026 assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, December 15 announced a series of key organisational appointments as part of its preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Assam and Tamil Nadu.

National Vice-President and Member of Parliament Baijayant Panda has been appointed as the party’s Election In-Charge for Assam. The decision signals the BJP’s early mobilisation strategy for the Assam Assembly polls, which are expected to be held by April 2026.

In addition, Sunil Kumar Sharma, MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, has been named Election Co-In-Charge for Assam. Former Union Minister Darshana Ben Jardosh has also been entrusted with the role of Election Co-In-Charge in the state.

The party has further assigned Union Minister Piyush Goyal the responsibility of overseeing the BJP’s election campaign in Tamil Nadu, underscoring the leadership’s focus on strengthening organisational coordination in key poll-bound states.

According to the BJP, these appointments form part of a broader organisational restructuring aimed at streamlining campaign management, enhancing coordination, and ensuring effective election preparedness well ahead of the Assembly elections.