BJP appoints J.P. Nadda as Central Observer for election of Assam BJP Legislature Party leader

The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Jagat Prakash Nadda as the Central Observer for the election of the BJP Legislature Party leader in Assam following the party’s emphatic victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to an official press statement issued by the party, Nayab Singh Saini has also been appointed as the Central Co-Observer for the process.



J.P. Nadda currently serves as the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers in the Government of India.

The appointment of the central observers comes after the BJP-led NDA secured a massive mandate in Assam, paving the way for the formation of the government for a third consecutive term in the state.

The observers are expected to oversee the meeting of newly elected BJP legislators where the leader of the Assam BJP Legislature Party will be formally elected.