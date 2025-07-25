Assam BJP announces state morcha presidents, Guwahati gets two key roles

President of the Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Saikia, on July 25, announced the appointment of State Morcha Presidents, with two leaders from Guwahati securing key positions.

Dilip Saikia, with the consent of the party’s National President JP Nadda, named Nabarun Medhi from Guwahati as the new president of the Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha, while Pankaj Borbora, also from Guwahati, has been appointed to lead the Kisan Morcha.

The fresh appointments reflect the party's growing focus on urban political leadership and grassroots engagement in the capital city.

Alongside Guwahati's representation, other leaders across Assam have been appointed to lead various morchas: Nilima Devi (Mahila Morcha, Darrang); Rakesh Das (Yuva Morcha, Kamrup Rural); Subhash Dutta (OBC Morcha, Dibrugarh); Horen Sing Bey (ST Morcha, Karbi Anglong); Santiuse Kujur (Minority Morcha, Udalguri (BTR)); Dulen Nayak (Tea Community Morcha, Jorhat).

The notification was officially issued from the BJP headquarters and copied to senior national leaders including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh.