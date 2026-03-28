BJP's Rupjyoti Kurmi predicts AIUDF as second largest party, Congress may fall to third in Assam elections

Rupjyoti Kurmi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mariani and a five-time MLA, has expressed strong confidence in the party’s prospects ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, predicting a landslide victory with over 100 seats.

Speaking to reporters, Kurmi claimed that the Indian National Congress may struggle to even retain its position as the main opposition, adding that the All India United Democratic Front could emerge as the second-largest party. “Congress may be pushed to third position,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, Kurmi described him as a “Delhi-based leader” and claimed he would lose from the Jorhat constituency due to limited grassroots engagement.

He also dismissed the alliance between Congress and Akhil Gogoi, stating that there is “no natural alliance” between the two leaders.

Highlighting the BJP’s performance, Kurmi said the government has addressed key issues affecting tea garden workers and tribal communities, crediting initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On infiltration, he alleged it was a legacy issue from previous Congress governments and asserted that the BJP is actively working to identify and deport illegal infiltrators.

With campaigning intensifying, Kurmi projected a decisive mandate for the BJP, expressing confidence that voters would back the party’s development agenda in the upcoming polls.