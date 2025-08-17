Assam BJP chief urges party workers to uphold unity, preserve culture

Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Saikia, on August 16, urged people to move forward while preserving their unique cultural traditions and strengthening the bond of unity.

Speaking at a programme held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, the state party headquarters in Guwahati, Saikia emphasised that the BJP has now been recognised as a movement at the international level.

According to a release, a joining programme was also held in the evening at the venue, marking the induction of new members into the party fold.

Welcoming the new members into the party, BJP Assam Pradesh President Dilip Saikia urged everyone to move forward by preserving their unique cultural traditions while strengthening the bond of unity.

He further stated that in Assam, the rights of every Assamese indigenous person and every individual of genuine Indian origin must remain protected for all time.

"The BJP is a family, dedicated to the service of Mother India and committed to establishing the nation as Vishwaguru (a global leader). To achieve this resolve, the doors of the BJP remain open for all," Saikia said, as per the release.

"Today, as you have voluntarily come forward with the spirit of national service and devotion to Mother India, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Only with the BJP in Assam will the indigenous and Assamese people remain secure," he added.

In addition to the leaders mentioned above, over a hundred members from various parties and organisations also joined the BJP during today's joining ceremony," Dilip Saikia further added.

The programme was presided over by the State President of the BJP Assam Pradesh and Member of Parliament, Dilip Saikia. Present at the event were BJP Assam Pradesh's respected Organisational General Secretary G.R. Ravindra Raju, Vice Presidents Rekharani Das Boro and Ratna Singh, General Secretaries Pallav Lochan Das and Anup Barman, along with several state office bearers and senior leaders of the party, a release said.

A large number of members from the Adivasi Kalyan Parishad (Tribal Welfare Council) formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday.

Among them were - Asirn Hasda, President of Adivasi Welfare Development Council, Subhash Tirkey, Vice President, Executive Members: Mandal Hasda, Mohan Kisku, Parcias Hembram, Sines Hembram, Rtiku Tudu, William Tudu, Tribal leaders: Montu Rawani, Bachil Minz, Edmund Mardi, Kishun Tudu, Chatur Mardi.