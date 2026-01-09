BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia visits West Karbi Anglong ahead of key hill meeting

BJP Assam Pradesh President and MP Dilip Saikia were accorded a warm welcome during his first visit of the year to the hill districts on January 9. He was received at Donkamokam in West Karbi Anglong by MP Amarsing Tisso (Diphu ST constituency), KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, and a large gathering of party workers.

During the visit, Saikia is scheduled to address a joint extended executive meeting of the two BJP hill districts, aimed at strengthening organisational efforts and preparing for future initiatives in the region.

The event saw a strong turnout of party leaders and karyakartas, with key figures including MP Amarsing Tisso and CEM Tuliram Ronghang in attendance.

The gathering underscored the party’s emphasis on unity and active engagement in the hill districts, highlighting its ongoing outreach and organisational consolidation in Assam’s hilly regions.