TAMULPUR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Assam's Baksa district have risen in uproar against the risk to prime minister Narendra Modi's security and blamed the Congress-led state government for the lapse.

Raising slogans at the Goibari BJP office in Tamulpur, protesters demanded Sonia Gandhi to "go back" and shouted encouragement to PM Modi and the BJP.

"He is not only the PM of a particular region, he is the PM of the whole country and we condemn the kind of treatment that has been meted out to him," said a protester, "We warn them not to do something like this again."

Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Council member Hemanta Kumar Rabha, BJP leader Karan Chetri, and Mrinal Sarania, were among the prominent leaders fronting the protest.

On Wednesday, PM Modi's cavalcade was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for nearly 20 minutes due to farmers blocking the flyover. Private cars were also seen approaching the cavalcade, which was a major security lapse.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today demanded the sacking of Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari and DGP S Chattopadhyaya should be arrested for posing a threat to the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab. Chugh also said that an attempt to murder case should be registered against them for gross negligence in maintaining the PM's security.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a show cause notice to SSP Bathinda and has sought his reply within a day over PM Modi's security breach.

The Supreme Court today took up a petition seeking a thorough investigation into the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab

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