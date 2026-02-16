BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi, calls him ‘failed dynast’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 16, launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “failed dynast” and alleging that neither his party colleagues nor allies have confidence in his leadership.



The remarks came in the wake of former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah submitting his resignation to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, claiming that he was being “ignored” and not given due importance in the state unit.



Reacting to the development, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla posted on X, stating, “No Confidence in Rahul Gandhi.”

“TMC says Rahul ‘hatao’, Mamata ‘lao’, INDI alliance ‘bachao’. Former Congress leader and chief of Assam Bhupen Bora quits. Mani (Shankar) Aiyar says Congress will lose Kerala and Vijayan will win,” he wrote, questioning whether further proof was needed to show that Gandhi lacked support within his own ranks and among allies.



“Rahul neither has ‘janmat’ nor he has ‘sangat’… Rahul is a failed entitled dynast,” Poonawalla added.



On February 15, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had expressed confidence that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would continue in office, a remark that drew sharp reactions from within the party.



The Congress distanced itself from Aiyar’s comments, saying he has had no connection with the organisation for the past few years and speaks in his personal capacity. Aiyar, however, asserted on Monday that his remarks had been “blown out of proportion” by the media. Responding to claims that he was no longer associated with the party, the former MP said only party president Mallikarjun Kharge could remove him from the organisation.



Joining the attack, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said on X that Gandhi was facing “complete rejection” from Congress leaders.



“Rahul Gandhi is openly rejected by Mani Shankar Iyer who is a staunch Congress loyalist. Iyer or TMC or Bhupen Borah; everyone knows,” Bhandari wrote, adding that even long-time party loyalists were now speaking out against the Congress leader.