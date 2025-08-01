Assam BJP gears up for vigorous fight in BTC polls, cites newfound peace in BTR

Assam BJP Chief Spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay has asserted the party's focus on peace, development, and self-governance in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). He stated that the party is gearing up to contest "vigorously" in the upcoming BTC elections.

Speaking to ANI, Upadhyay said, "We are serious about BTR elections. There was unrest in BTR before. But now, the atmosphere is different, peaceful, and open for election participation."

Upadhyay pointed out that although the BJP had participated in past BTC elections, the party was unable to contest them with "full strength."

"BJP has contested in two or three elections before, but couldn't fight with full force. This time, we will contest vigorously, focusing on development and peace," he said.

Upadhyay also stressing on the importance of respecting the sentiments and aspirations of the Bodo people, said: "By respecting the ideas of the Bodo people and supporting the BTR agreement, we must ensure their development, recognising their right to self-governance."

Underlining the BJP's broader agenda of integrating the region's progress into the state's growth trajectory, he said, "Additionally, BTR should become part of Assam's development, and we need to work towards this goal. From August 2nd, the Chief Minister will hold meetings across all constituencies."

A Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) was signed between Government of India, Government of Assam and representatives of Bodo Groups on 27.01.2020 to end decades old Bodo crisis. Most of the clauses of MoS have been implemented which include surrender of 1615 cadres along with arms and ammunition, setting up of Bodo Kachari Welfare Council; establishment of a separate Directorate of Bodo Medium Schools; creation of a separate Welfare of Bodoland Department to deal with matters relating to councils under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution including Bodo Territorial Council (BTC), etc. Clause 10.1 of the MoS provides for a Special Development Package of Rs. 1500 crore (Rs. 750 crore by Gol and Rs. 750 crore by Govt. of Assam) for undertaking specific projects.

The BJP, which had earlier allied with the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) in the BTC, is contesting this time on its own, in 38 constituencies out of 40 constituencies "giving respect to two Bodo leaders Pramod Boro (current Chief Executive Member of BTC) and former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary" and aiming to increase its political footprint in the region.

The elections are expected to be held in September this year.