In a significant move that underscores shifting political dynamics in the Sonitpur constituency, Ranjit Dutta, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, has filed his nomination papers in Tezpur. This decision, backed by influential figures within the political arena, marks a notable development in the upcoming elections.

Dutta's candidacy received robust support from key political figures, notably Bhavesh Kalita, the BJP president for Assam. Kalita's endorsement underscores the party's confidence in Dutta's ability to represent the constituency effectively.

Moreover, the event witnessed the presence of notable ministers, including Ranjit Dass, Ashok Singha, and Jayanta Malla Baruah, further bolstering Dutta's candidacy. Their participation signals a unified front within the BJP ranks in support of Dutta's bid for office.

The significance of Dutta's candidacy was further underscored by the attendance of AGP Rajya Sabha MP Biren Baishya, adding a cross-party dimension to the show of support.

Ranjit Dutta's decision to contest the upcoming elections in Sonitpur, coupled with the substantial political backing he has garnered, highlights the pivotal role his candidacy holds within the political landscape of the region. As the electoral campaign unfolds, all eyes will be on Dutta and his prospects in shaping the future trajectory of Sonitpur constituency.