BJP candidate Rupali Langthasa confident of 20,000-vote win in Haflong as campaign gains pace

BJP candidate Rupali Langthasa has expressed strong confidence of securing a victory by a margin of 20,000 votes in the Haflong constituency as election campaigning intensifies in Dima Hasao district ahead of the Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

With the polls approaching, political activity has gained momentum across the district, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ramping up its campaign in various areas. Although no major national or state-level leaders have visited the district so far, Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, has been actively campaigning for Langthasa.

Campaign events were held in Langting and Hatikhali constituencies under the autonomous council, where BJP leaders highlighted developmental achievements over the past five years and expressed confidence that the party would return to power under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Dima Hasao BJP president Dhrity Thaosen criticised the Congress, claiming that the party is in a weakened state with several senior leaders joining the BJP. He also dismissed the prospects of the National People’s Party (NPP), stating that it lacks the strength to form a government.

Meanwhile, Langthasa said that BJP rallies across the district have received overwhelming public response, with voters showing strong support for the party. She asserted that even if Congress candidate Nandita Gorlosa contests, it would not impact BJP’s prospects, and reiterated her claim of winning the seat with a margin of 20,000 votes.