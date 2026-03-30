BJP candidate Vijay Gupta served notice over alleged poll code violation at Guwahati school

The District Election authorities have issued a notice over an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) at a school in the city following reports of a political activity conducted on the premises.

According to the notice, a meeting was allegedly held at a school on March 30 in connection with election campaigning, which may constitute a breach of the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India under the MCC, 2004.

The authorities have sought a detailed explanation regarding whether a political meeting was held on the said date and premises, the circumstances under which the school was used, and the identities of those responsible for organising the event.

The development comes after allegations that BJP candidate Vijay Gupta from the Central Guwahati constituency visited the school for campaign purposes.

Officials have warned that further action will be taken based on the response and findings of the inquiry, as election authorities tighten vigilance to ensure free and fair polls.