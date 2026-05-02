“BJP cannot win on work, wants to save itself through theft”: Gaurav Gogoi questions EC over strong room security

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on May 2 launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission of India, alleging irregularities in the handling of strong rooms ahead of the Assam Assembly election vote counting on May 4.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi claimed that BJP workers were being allowed inside strong rooms and had remained present even during polling hours at several locations across Assam.

“Here in Assam, we are witnessing this across various polling booths. BJP workers are present not only inside the strong rooms but were also present earlier while voting was underway. The crucial question is what exactly the Election Commission is doing. This poses a grave threat to democracy,” he alleged.

The Congress leader further claimed that the BJP was attempting to “save itself through theft” as it could not win elections based on governance and performance.

“We, the opposition parties, are repeatedly raising this issue. It is clear that the BJP cannot win elections on the basis of its work. They want to save themselves through theft,” Gogoi said.

Referring to concerns raised in other states, he said similar questions had also emerged regarding the composition of personnel guarding strong rooms.

Gogoi also targeted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over governance issues, alleging that the police administration was being misused against opposition leaders instead of focusing on public safety and issues like drug trafficking.

“There is a very big drug problem here. Instead of protecting common people, the police are being directed to act against political opponents,” he alleged.

Commenting on exit polls predicting an NDA victory in Assam, Gogoi dismissed them as a “TRP-driven exercise,” claiming that many voters were unwilling to openly express their opinions due to an “environment of fear.”

He further claimed that political shifts were already taking place within the BJP and its allies, with people “moving towards Congress.”



Reacting to the Supreme Court granting anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in the Assam case, Gogoi said it was “deeply saddening” that remarks linked to the Assam Chief Minister were discussed in the apex court in a manner he described as damaging to the state’s image.