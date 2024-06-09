Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers gathered at the BJP office in Guwahati to celebrate as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath of office for a historic third term. The atmosphere was electric, with party supporters expressing their joy and optimism for the future under Modi's continued leadership.

This year Assam's political influence has been significantly bolstered with the inclusion of Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita in Modi’s new cabinet. This development marks a strategic victory for Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has solidified his influence within the party. The dual representation not only enhances Assam’s standing in national politics but also brings key regional concerns to the forefront.

In contrast, Tripura finds itself without direct representation in the central cabinet, despite its recent political activities and leadership under Biplab Deb. Deb's tenure as Chief Minister was marred by controversies and governance challenges, and his exclusion from the cabinet may reflect a strategic decision to present a more stable and controversy-free leadership team at the national level.

The appointment of Margherita holds symbolic importance for Assam’s Ahom community, which has historically been underrepresented in Modi's previous governments. Following the BJP’s recent electoral defeat in Jorhat, an Ahom stronghold, Margherita’s inclusion aims to address this gap and regain the community's trust and support. This move is seen as a calculated effort to strengthen the BJP's regional strategy and counterbalance Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi’s victory in Jorhat.

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s influence within the BJP is further underscored by Margherita's appointment over a candidate like Biplab Deb. Sarma’s strategic acumen has ensured that Assam's political prominence is reinforced, while also addressing key regional and community-specific concerns. Margherita’s ministerial berth is a well-orchestrated move to balance political representation and leverage regional leadership dynamics, solidifying Sarma’s pivotal role in Northeast Indian politics.

The inclusion of Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita in the cabinet underscores the significant sway Sarma holds within the BJP. By prioritizing candidates who align closely with his vision and political strategy, Sarma has demonstrated his capacity to shape the party's approach to regional representation and governance.

As Modi embarks on his third term as Prime Minister, the strengthened representation of Assam in the central cabinet signifies a new era of political clout and regional influence for the state, setting the stage for a more inclusive and strategically balanced national leadership.