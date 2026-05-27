BJP chief calls Assam UCC Bill ‘historic’, says it advances equal rights

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday, May 27, described the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Assam Legislative Assembly as a “historic” decision and said it marked a significant step towards ensuring equal rights and a uniform civil system in the country.

In a post on X, the BJP leader said the party’s policy has always been based on the principle of “justice for all and appeasement of none”.

“The passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Assam Legislative Assembly is a significant step towards equal rights and a uniform civil system across the country,” Nabin said.



असम विधानसभा में समान नागरिक संहिता (UCC) विधेयक का पारित होना देश में समान अधिकार और समान नागरिक व्यवस्था की दिशा में एक महत्वपूर्ण पहल है।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन और मुख्यमंत्री श्री @himantabiswa जी के नेतृत्व में इस ऐतिहासिक निर्णय के लिए असम… — Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) May 27, 2026

The Assam Assembly on Wednesday passed the UCC Bill, which seeks to establish a common legal framework governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion.

The legislation was passed despite opposition parties demanding that the Bill be referred to a select committee for further scrutiny.

With the passage of the Bill, Assam became the third state after Uttarakhand and Gujarat to pass a Uniform Civil Code legislation.

Nabin congratulated the Assam government and credited the leadership of Narendra Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma for the move.

“Following in the footsteps of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and Gujarat, Assam has also implemented the Uniform Civil Code, powerfully demonstrating its commitment to social harmony and ensuring equal justice for all citizens,” he said.

He added that such decisions further strengthen the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat”.