BJP chief sets 50% vote target per booth for Assam Assembly polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on February 18, set a target for party workers in Assam to secure at least 50 per cent of the votes in every booth in the upcoming Assembly elections.



Addressing party workers at a ‘Panna Pramukh Sammelan’ in Dibrugarh at the start of his two-day visit to the state, Nabin urged the cadre to strengthen booth-level mobilisation and ensure the party crosses the 50 per cent vote share mark in each polling station.



Accusing the Congress of indulging in “vote bank politics”, he alleged that the opposition party lacked the “policy, intention and capability” to govern the state. “The Congress used Assam for vote bank politics. The BJP has the policy, intent and capability, and we are working with the people,” he said.



Nabin also defended the state government’s action against illegal immigration, stating that the expulsion of “Bangladeshi infiltrators” was aimed at protecting the rights of the Assamese people. He thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for what he described as safeguarding the interests of the state’s indigenous population.



Claiming that the ongoing drive against illegal immigration in Assam was having political repercussions beyond the state, Nabin said its impact was being felt in West Bengal and Kerala as well.



Referring to national security, he asserted that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir had changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, contrasting it with what he described as conditions during previous Congress governments.