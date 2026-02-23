BJP concludes Northeast zonal training programme in Guwahati, eyes organisational expansion by 2026

The Zonal Training Programme for Trainers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), North East, concluded at Padma Bhawan in Guwahati with the participation of senior national and regional leaders.

Among those present were National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, National Joint General Secretary (Organisation) Shiv Prakash, Joint General Secretary (Organisation) V. Satish, MP Shashank Mani Tripathi, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and National Spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan.

The programme focused on strengthening the party’s organisational framework, reinforcing ideological clarity, and ensuring structured and disciplined growth. Leaders resolved that systematic training initiatives would be conducted nationwide from the booth level to the national level by April 2026, covering key office-bearers, elected representatives, and newly inducted members.

A 15-member delegation from BJP Manipur Pradesh, led by State President A. Sharda Devi, participated in the programme. The delegation included MLA Thokchom Biswajit Singh, MLA Dipu Gangmei, General Secretary (Organisation) Premananda Sharma, Senior Spokesperson M. Asnikumar Singh, and General Secretaries P. Premananda Meetei and K. Saratkumar Singh.

Speaking after the programme, M. Asnikumar Singh described the sessions as insightful and inspiring, stating that they offered a comprehensive understanding of the party’s guiding principles and collective responsibilities. He underlined the relevance of Integral Humanism as propounded by Deendayal Upadhyaya and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he described as the rapid transformation of North East India under his leadership.

Singh further expressed confidence that the BJP would perform strongly in the upcoming elections in Assam and West Bengal, asserting that voters are seeking development-oriented governance which, he said, the party is best positioned to deliver. The programme was attended by MPs, Ministers, MLAs and senior leaders from across the North Eastern states.