In a sharp political offensive ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections, BJP Assam Pradesh Spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi on Tuesday declared that the massive love and blessings from the people have energized the BJP’s grassroots machinery, propelling the party toward an emphatic victory.

He asserted that the overwhelming public response at rallies of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP President Shri Dilip Saikia is a clear sign that BJP and its allies are set to dominate the rural electoral landscape.

Citing the party’s recent unopposed victories in 39 Zila Parishad and 299 Anchalik Panchayat seats, Gogoi said these are not just statistics but reflections of the people’s growing trust in BJP’s leadership. “These unopposed wins indicate that in many regions, opposition parties have lost their foothold so badly that they couldn’t even find candidates,” he added.

Taking aim at the Congress, Gogoi remarked that their campaign has been marked by silence and disarray. “The Congress and its allies have failed to mobilize at the grassroots level. Their absence in many constituencies shows how disconnected they are from rural Assam,” he said.

He credited the party’s momentum to the developmental initiatives spearheaded by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the disciplined, result-oriented organizational efforts under State BJP President Dilip Saikia. “Our workers are charged with confidence and are campaigning aggressively. The people are responding with trust and affection,” he said.

Gogoi did not hold back from issuing a direct challenge to the Congress, daring them to win even a fraction of the seats they are contesting. “Let the Congress prove their relevance in Assam. Let them win the few seats they’re contesting instead of hiding behind empty rhetoric and baseless allegations,” he said.



Also Read: BJP MP targets Congress over ex-Assam MP-Judge Baharul Islam; Opp hits back

He also lashed out at what he called the crumbling facade of opposition unity, branding it a “power-hungry alliance” with no ideological coherence. “These parties are entangled in internal rivalries, lacking the clarity or conviction to challenge BJP’s work and vision. Their only agenda is to oppose BJP, even if it means compromising with corruption and dynasty politics,” Gogoi asserted.

Highlighting a growing controversy within the Congress camp, Gogoi alleged that internal party leaders themselves have accused their leadership of selling Panchayat poll tickets. “This exposes how far the Congress has drifted from democratic values and electoral ethics. A party that claims to protect the Constitution is now accused of auctioning election tickets,” he said.

The formation of an internal inquiry committee by Congress to probe the scandal is, according to Gogoi, an open admission of guilt. “This isn’t just about corruption; it’s about betrayal of people’s trust. The Congress, once a national force, is now busy investigating its own misdeeds instead of preparing for elections,” he said.

Gogoi concluded by expressing confidence that the success BJP saw in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections would be replicated in the upcoming Panchayat polls. “With the people’s blessings and our commitment to clean governance, BJP will secure a sweeping mandate once again,” he said.