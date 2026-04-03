BJP confident of strong showing in Assam, eyes Nazira with decisive margin: Pabitra Margherita

Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita has expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral prospects in Assam ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, signalling a strong push in key constituencies such as Nazira.

Speaking to reporters on April 3, Margherita refrained from projecting overall seat numbers but asserted a clear advantage for the party in Nazira. “I’m not commenting on the numbers or how many seats we’re going to get. But I can assure you that in this particular seat, the NDA candidate or BJP candidate, Mayur Borgohain, will definitely get the mandate and blessings from the people of Nazira with a margin of at least 30,000 votes,” he said.

He further claimed growing public support across the state, adding that “in every seat, the people of Assam are showering their blessings upon us”, and expressed confidence that the party would return to power for a third consecutive term.

The remarks come days after the Bharatiya Janata Party released its election manifesto, outlining 31 promises aimed at accelerating development in the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted key proposals, including the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in Assam, with exemptions for Sixth Schedule and tribal areas, and measures targeting what the party describes as “love jihad”.

The manifesto also sets out major welfare and infrastructure commitments, including an allocation of ₹18,000 crore for flood management in the first two years, the creation of two lakh jobs over five years, and plans to establish a medical college, university and engineering college in every district.

The opposition Congress has also stepped up its campaign, announcing five key guarantees focused on social welfare. These include monthly financial assistance for women, pensions for senior citizens, expanded healthcare coverage, justice for singer Zubeen Garg, and land rights for 10 lakh indigenous people.

Polling in Assam will be held in a single phase on 9 April across 126 constituencies. The BJP is contesting the election in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodoland People's Front, aiming to retain power.

The Congress, meanwhile, is leading a six-party alliance comprising the Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference.

Votes will be counted on May 4, determining whether the BJP-led alliance secures another term in office.