Assam BJP MLA Hemanga Thakuria expressed confidence on August 18 that the party and its allies will win all five seats in the upcoming Assam by-elections. He highlighted that the people of Assam have placed their trust in the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, citing their efforts towards the state's development.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently announced that BJP would contest three of the five seats, with its allies AGP running in Bongaigaon and UPPL in Sidli. The BJP MLA also expressed optimism about the party's prospects in the upcoming Panchayat elections, predicting strong performances alongside their allies.

Further, Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita confirmed that the party plans to field two candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. "Other NDA partners will help us secure both seats," Kalita noted, following a crucial two-day BJP North Eastern region meeting in Guwahati, where strategies for the Panchayat and Rajya Sabha polls were discussed.

Amid political preparations, Chief Minister Sarma urged ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah not to create unrest in Assam, stressing the importance of maintaining a stable investment environment after "bomb-like substances" were found in several locations, allegedly planted by the banned ULFA (I).