BJP confident of third straight win in Assam, eyes gains in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore on April 28 expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party would return to power in Assam for a third consecutive term, while also remaining optimistic about its prospects in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Speaking to reporters, Rathore said the BJP was witnessing strong public support during the ongoing election process and projected a major victory for the party.

“I feel we should get seats around 160-165. The enthusiasm seen in the first phase is continuing in the second phase as well,” he said.

Rathore also launched a sharp attack on the All India Trinamool Congress, accusing it of practising “appeasement politics” and alleging that it failed to follow directions and guidelines issued by the Centre.

“Congress and TMC are similar. But the people understand that TMC is also the enemy of Congress. We do not give importance to TMC because it does appeasement politics,” he said.

Highlighting the BJP’s electoral strategy beyond Assam, Rathore said the party was hopeful of performing strongly in Tamil Nadu through its alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

“People are hoping for change. We are hopeful in Tamil Nadu with the AIADMK alliance; we’re winning in Assam and Puducherry,” he added.



Meanwhile, polling for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 continued across 142 constituencies in West Bengal, with the BJP claiming strong momentum in the state.

Samik Bhattacharya, after casting his vote, compared the party’s performance to a cricket innings and said, “Our batsmen have scored a century in the first phase, now the target is a double century.”

According to the Election Commission of India, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 78.68 per cent till 3:30 PM during the second phase of polling.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.