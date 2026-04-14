BJP-Congress face-off escalates over allegations against Assam CM

The political war of words between the BJP and Congress intensified on April 13 after Rahul Gandhi targeted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, prompting a sharp rebuttal from the ruling party, which accused him of pursuing “vendetta politics” and attempting a “political assassination” using “fake documents.”

The BJP’s counter came after Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Sarma, calling him “the most corrupt” and accusing him of misusing state machinery. Backing Pawan Khera, Gandhi asserted that the Congress would “not be intimidated” and demanded a probe into the allegations raised.

At the centre of the controversy are claims made by Khera on April 5, alleging that Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, held multiple passports and undisclosed foreign assets not mentioned in the Chief Minister’s election affidavit ahead of the April 9 Assam Assembly polls.

Responding strongly, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla dismissed the allegations as “fabricated” and “sponsored,” accusing Gandhi of orchestrating a smear campaign. In a video statement, Poonawalla alleged that the documents cited were doctored, claiming passports were misrepresented from visas and digitally altered to malign Sarma and his family.

He further accused Gandhi of fostering a “vendetta mindset” against Assam, linking it to past political actions and rhetoric. Escalating the attack, Poonawalla also called on Gandhi to address allegations concerning Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

The BJP leader described the controversy as a “political hit job” allegedly driven by external influences, while asserting that attempts to discredit the Assam Chief Minister would not succeed.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi reiterated his allegations in a post on X, stating that Sarma would “not escape the law” and accusing him of abusing state power to target political opponents. He emphasised that transparency, accountability, and the rule of law must prevail, while reaffirming the Congress party’s support for Khera.

The development comes amid a legal tussle involving Khera, who recently secured transit anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court after Assam Police sought to question him in connection with the case.