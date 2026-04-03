BJP, Congress ‘two sides of the same coin’: Asaduddin Owaisi alleges ‘politics of hate’ in Assam

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on April 3 accused the BJP and Congress of failing to support strong Muslim leadership in Assam, calling the two parties “two sides of the same coin” during campaign rallies in Goalpara and Dhubri.

Addressing gatherings in support of candidates of the All India United Democratic Front, the AIMIM president said both national parties were responsible for the hardships faced by Muslims in the State. He asserted that a stronger leadership from within the minority community was necessary to ensure “a dignified life”.

“I have come to Assam to strengthen Muslim leadership… so that they can lead a dignified life,” he said.

Owaisi also targeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of practising the “politics of hate” and fostering division. “He is the CM of all, whether they vote for him or not,” he said, questioning what he described as hostility towards a particular community.

The Hyderabad MP alleged that more than 3,000 families had been evicted “in an illegal and unconstitutional manner” under the BJP government. Eviction drives, intensified under the present administration, have been justified by the State as efforts to clear encroached government, forest and wetland areas. Many of those affected are Bengali-speaking Muslims.

“These families… were affected by river erosion. This is an example of hate politics against the Muslim community,” he said, further alleging that Indian Muslims were being “thrown back” to Bangladesh or threatened with deportation.

Criticising Congress, Owaisi said the party had initiated measures such as the National Register of Citizens, detention centres and Foreigners’ Tribunals, which he claimed had made life “very difficult” for Muslims in Assam.

Maintaining that he was not seeking votes for his own party, Owaisi said the plight of displaced families had brought him to the State. He urged voters to support AIUDF candidates, claiming that their election could help address these issues.

The AIMIM has not fielded candidates in the Assam Assembly polls and is backing the AIUDF, led by Badruddin Ajmal. Owaisi claimed that no government in Assam could be formed without the AIUDF’s support. He added that Ajmal had promised land leases for the landless and due process in any future eviction drives.

Owaisi was on a two-day visit to campaign for AIUDF nominees. Elections to the State’s 126 Assembly constituencies are scheduled for April 9, with counting on May 4.