Gaurav Gogoi questions BJP: ‘Why is the ruling party taking parliament for granted during crucial winter session’

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on December 2, has openly criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its approach to the current parliamentary session, raising concerns about the exclusion of significant issues raised by opposition parties from the parliamentary agenda. Gogoi's remarks follow the BJP's refusal for a second consecutive day to include what he describes as the most important issue for opposition parties, prompting questions regarding the government's handling of parliamentary proceedings.

Gogoi questioned the BJP's motives, highlighting what he perceives as a lack of genuine engagement with other political parties ahead of the session. He pointed to symbolic meetings held before the Parliament session and challenged their effectiveness, noting that concerns voiced by various parties are not reflected in the daily agenda. Sharing a post on X, Gogoi stated, “Why is the BJP taking the Parliament for granted? Why have symbolic meetings before the Parliament session where you pretend to care about the concerns of political parties when you don’t even mention it in the day-to-day agenda?”

The ongoing Winter session of Parliament, which has been described as one of the shortest in recent years, features only 15 working days. This abbreviated schedule has drawn criticism from opposition leaders who argue that there is insufficient time for thorough debate and discussion on pressing national matters. The reduction in session duration has led to increased scrutiny of the government's intentions and its willingness to address issues raised by the opposition.

Gogoi also questioned whether the BJP's actions were intended to provoke disorder within the parliamentary system, asking, “Is the BJP deliberately seeding chaos in India’s parliament?” His comments reflect a broader discontent among opposition figures regarding the conduct of the current parliamentary session and the perceived marginalisation of their concerns in legislative business.

Earlier, December 1, Gogoi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “hijacking the Parliament of India,” alleging that the government is actively blocking any meaningful discussion on issues raised by the opposition.

