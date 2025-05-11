The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is maintaining a strong lead in the ongoing Assam Panchayat election vote counting, with a series of sweeping victories reported from key districts including Golaghat, Majuli, and Aahotguri.

BJP’s winning streak in Golaghat

BJP candidates are leading in four Zila Parishad Constituencies (ZPCs) under the Golaghat constituency — Tarani, Ratanpur, Watting, and Athkheliya. In the Khumtai constituency, BJP is ahead in Morangi, Nambor, Khumtai, and Mishamara ZPCs.

At the Anchalik Panchayat level, Anjali Thengal has secured a win in Chaodang Pathar, Ujjwal Saikia in Ratanpur, Manmayuri Gogoi in Pulibor, Sushanta Bora in Athkheliya, Biren Orang in Nambor, and Sangeeta Phukan in Kachupathar. In Kanthalbari Anchalik Panchayat, AGP’s Rukmoni Rajk Patar claimed victory.

BJP sweeps Aahotguri Panchayat

BJP has secured all 10 ward member seats in Aahotguri Panchayat:

Ward 1: Shilpa Kutum Pegu

Ward 2: Rashmi Pathori

Ward 3: Sonamai Saruh Pegu

Ward 4: Runu Ojah Hazarika

Ward 5: Anil Saikia

Ward 6: Satya Das

Ward 7: Janmoni Dalel

Ward 8: Pranjal Bora

Ward 9: Rajiv Dalel

Ward 10: Prameswar Pegu

Clean sweep in Majuli’s Rawanapar Gaon Panchayat

In another stronghold, BJP candidates have won all 10 ward member posts in the Rawanapar Gaon Panchayat of Majuli:

Ward 1: Mamu Bora

Ward 2: Minu Baruah

Ward 3: Babul Das

Ward 4: Sumi Das

Ward 5: Mitali Das

Ward 6: Nitu Bharali Bora

Ward 7: Nijora Tai Payun

Ward 8: Diganta Kutum

Ward 9: Anamika Saikia

Ward 10: Siddheswar Saikia

These results highlight BJP’s continuing grassroots strength across Assam amid the ongoing Panchayat election vote count.



Meanwhile, in the Khawang Gaon Panchayat of Dibrugarh, AJP-supported candidates have made significant gains alongside BJP-supported ones. So far, more than 6 AJP-backed candidates have secured victory, and many others are clearly leading. While several BJP candidates are ahead in the race, AJP's performance has emerged as a strong challenge in the Panchayat elections.