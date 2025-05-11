BJP dominates Assam Panchayat polls with sweeping wins across multiple constituencies
BJP leads Assam Panchayat elections with strong wins in Golaghat, Majuli, and Aahotguri. The party's grassroots strength is evident as it secures multiple key seats across the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is maintaining a strong lead in the ongoing Assam Panchayat election vote counting, with a series of sweeping victories reported from key districts including Golaghat, Majuli, and Aahotguri.
BJP’s winning streak in Golaghat
BJP candidates are leading in four Zila Parishad Constituencies (ZPCs) under the Golaghat constituency — Tarani, Ratanpur, Watting, and Athkheliya. In the Khumtai constituency, BJP is ahead in Morangi, Nambor, Khumtai, and Mishamara ZPCs.
At the Anchalik Panchayat level, Anjali Thengal has secured a win in Chaodang Pathar, Ujjwal Saikia in Ratanpur, Manmayuri Gogoi in Pulibor, Sushanta Bora in Athkheliya, Biren Orang in Nambor, and Sangeeta Phukan in Kachupathar. In Kanthalbari Anchalik Panchayat, AGP’s Rukmoni Rajk Patar claimed victory.
BJP sweeps Aahotguri Panchayat
BJP has secured all 10 ward member seats in Aahotguri Panchayat:
- Ward 1: Shilpa Kutum Pegu
- Ward 2: Rashmi Pathori
- Ward 3: Sonamai Saruh Pegu
- Ward 4: Runu Ojah Hazarika
- Ward 5: Anil Saikia
- Ward 6: Satya Das
- Ward 7: Janmoni Dalel
- Ward 8: Pranjal Bora
- Ward 9: Rajiv Dalel
- Ward 10: Prameswar Pegu
Clean sweep in Majuli’s Rawanapar Gaon Panchayat
In another stronghold, BJP candidates have won all 10 ward member posts in the Rawanapar Gaon Panchayat of Majuli:
- Ward 1: Mamu Bora
- Ward 2: Minu Baruah
- Ward 3: Babul Das
- Ward 4: Sumi Das
- Ward 5: Mitali Das
- Ward 6: Nitu Bharali Bora
- Ward 7: Nijora Tai Payun
- Ward 8: Diganta Kutum
- Ward 9: Anamika Saikia
- Ward 10: Siddheswar Saikia
These results highlight BJP’s continuing grassroots strength across Assam amid the ongoing Panchayat election vote count.
Meanwhile, in the Khawang Gaon Panchayat of Dibrugarh, AJP-supported candidates have made significant gains alongside BJP-supported ones. So far, more than 6 AJP-backed candidates have secured victory, and many others are clearly leading. While several BJP candidates are ahead in the race, AJP's performance has emerged as a strong challenge in the Panchayat elections.
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