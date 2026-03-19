BJP drops over 10 sitting MLAs, fields fresh faces in Assam candidate list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a list of 88 candidates, dropping several sitting MLAs while introducing fresh faces and engineering strategic constituency shifts.

Among the most striking changes is in Dispur, where senior BJP leader Atul Bora has been dropped, with former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi fielded as his replacement. Bordoloi’s candidature has drawn considerable attention, given his recent political realignment and prominence in state politics.

In New Guwahati, former state BJP president Siddhartha Bhattacharjee has been denied renomination, with Diplu Ranjan Sarmah stepping in.

Similarly, Hemanga Thakuria has been replaced by Himangshu Shekhar Baishya in Palasbari. In Bihpuria, senior BJP leader Amiya Bhuyan has been dropped in favour of Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah, marking another notable political crossover that could reshape local electoral dynamics.



Meanwhile, Ramakrishna Ghosh, who has been representing Hojai constituency since 2021, has been replaced by Shiladitya Dev. On the other hand, Diganta Ghatowal, sitting MLA from Behali has been replaced by Munindra Das.



On the other hand, from Barchalla constituency, Ritu Baran Sarmah replaces sitting MLA Ganesh Limbu.

The party has, however, retained some of its established leaders. Suren Phukan will recontest from Digboi, while in Dibrugarh, veteran leader Prashanta Phukan has been retained.

In Tinsukia, Pulak Gohain replaces Sanjay Kishan, who will now contest from Makum, retaining the party’s ticket but shifting constituencies.

In Biswanath, veteran Promod Borthakur has been replaced by Pallab Lochan Das, while in Bokajan, Deputy Speaker Nomal Momin has been dropped in favor of Suriya Rongphar.

Meanwhile, in Silchar, former MP Rajdeep Roy has been fielded, replacing Dipayan Chakraborty.

One of the most keenly watched contests is set to unfold in Jorhat, where sitting MLA and former Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami will defend his seat against Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, setting the stage for a high-voltage electoral battle.

The extensive reshuffle reflects the BJP’s broader strategy to balance continuity with change while accommodating shifting political loyalties ahead of a crucial election. With several high-profile inclusions and exclusions, the announcement is expected to intensify political competition across Assam, as both ruling and opposition parties gear up for a closely fought contest.