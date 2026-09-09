BJP exit rumours are ‘baseless’: Former Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty

Former Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty on September 9 dismissed reports of his plans to quit the BJP, calling the speculation “completely baseless” and asserting that he continues to have faith in the party leadership.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with party in-charges, Chakraborty, accompanied by minister Krishnendu Paul, said there was no question of him leaving the BJP.

Chakraborty said he remained with the party and had full confidence in its leadership, amid speculation over his political future.

He also threatened legal action against several media organisations for allegedly publishing misleading and false reports about his purported decision to leave the BJP.

The clarification comes at a time when speculation is rife within the BJP over ticket distribution ahead of the upcoming Silchar Municipal Corporation election.

Chakraborty’s statement is therefore being seen as significant amid the ongoing discussions over potential candidates and party tickets.