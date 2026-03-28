BJP expels six Assam workers, rebel leaders for anti-party activities

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam expelled six party workers and terminated their primary membership for allegedly acting against the party’s interests. The action was taken by state president Dilip Saikia under provisions XXV-A and B of the party constitution.

According to party sources, the expelled members were accused of supporting and cooperating with candidates and leaders from rival political parties. Those dismissed include Kaliabor’s Laokhowa Mandal president Gagan Chandra Mandal, West Kaliabor Mandal president Kishore Karmakar, West Kaliabor Mandal general secretary Guru Prasad Upadhyay, East Kaliabor Mandal general secretary Tushanta Kalita, Kaliabor district president of BJP SC Morcha Mani Hazarika, and BJP Tea Community Morcha general secretary Pinki Mirdha Chuna.

In a parallel crackdown, the party also expelled nine rebel leaders for a period of six years for contesting the elections independently against officially nominated BJP candidates or those backed by its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners.

Among the prominent names facing disciplinary action is Jayanta Kumar Das, a ticket aspirant from the Dispur constituency. After being denied the party ticket, Das had publicly criticised the BJP and filed his nomination as an independent candidate. His expulsion underscores the party’s firm stance against dissent and indiscipline within its ranks during the crucial pre-election phase.