BJP eyes BTR victory: Assam minister Pijush Hazarika reviews preparations ahead of CM's visit in Udalguri

As political momentum builds in Assam ahead of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, Guardian Minister of Udalguri and senior BJP leader Pijush Hazarika conducted a comprehensive review of preparations across key locations in the district on Thursday, August 7.

The inspection was held in anticipation of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s scheduled visit on Friday, where he is set to address three major BJP Karyakarta Sammelans aimed at energizing the party cadre before the crucial polls.

Minister Hazarika visited Khairabari, Bhergaon, and Nonai-Serfang Mandals, all politically strategic areas within Udalguri, to oversee final arrangements. These regions have been at the core of the BJP’s ongoing grassroots-level mobilization campaign.

“Visited the venues at Khairabari and Bhergaon Mandals in Udalguri district today, where Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Dangoriya will address three BJP Karyakarta Sammelans tomorrow. Also interacted with local karyakartas and reviewed the on-ground preparations,” Hazarika stated in an official communication following the inspection.

At each stop, the Minister interacted with local BJP leaders, party workers, and volunteers, discussing coordination and logistical readiness to ensure the success of Friday’s political programs. His visit underlines the party’s efforts to galvanize support ahead of the BTC elections and highlights Udalguri’s strategic significance in the regional political landscape.