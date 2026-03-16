BJP eyes 'third consecutive term' in Assam, Diganta Kalita reacts to poll schedule

Assam BJP MLA Diganta Kalita on March 16 said the party and its allies are aiming for a “third consecutive term” after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Assembly elections.

Reacting to the announcement, Kalita said preparations by the ruling alliance were complete ahead of the polls scheduled for April 9.

“The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the Assam state elections, scheduled for April 9. All major parties, including the BJP and its allies, have completed their preparations,” he said.

Kalita added that the ruling alliance would seek a renewed mandate from voters. “In Assam, the BJP and its allies are aiming for a third consecutive term,” he said.

He further said party workers were ready for the campaign. “Our party workers are fully prepared, and our message to the people of Assam is clear: the BJP and its allies are committed to their progress. We seek the blessings and guidance of the people to win even more seats than before,” he said.

The Election Commission on Sunday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Assam and Kerala will go to the polls in a single phase on April 9. West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while Tamil Nadu will hold polling on April 23. Puducherry will also vote on April 9.

Counting of votes for all states and the Union Territory will take place on May 4.

The Commission also announced by-elections to six Assembly seats across Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura. Polling for seats in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura will be held on April 9, while Gujarat and Maharashtra will vote on April 23.

Following the announcement of the schedule, the Model Code of Conduct came into immediate effect in all poll-bound regions.

Assam will elect representatives for all 126 Assembly constituencies on April 9, with the term of the current Assembly set to end on May 20.