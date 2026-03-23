BJP fields Kushal Dowari in Sivasagar, set for ‘friendly contest’ with AGP ally

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Kushal Dowari from the Sivasagar constituency, setting the stage for a high-profile contest against Akhil Gogoi for the upcoming Assembly elections. The move comes despite the seat being earlier allocated to ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) under the NDA alliance arrangement.



The triangular dynamic in Sivasagar, featuring BJP’s Dowari, AGP’s Hazarika, and sitting MLA Akhil Gogoi, signals a complex electoral contest that could test both alliance cohesion and individual political influence.



Kushal Dowari brings with him a diverse political journey. Born on July 1, 1966, in Sivasagar, Dowari first rose to prominence as an independent candidate, winning the 2006 Assembly elections by defeating the Congress. He later secured victory again in 2016 from the Thowra constituency on a BJP ticket.



Beyond electoral politics, Dowari has held key roles in social organisations, including serving as president of Samaj Bikash Manch and founding Nabadeep Samay Bikash Manch, an NGO linked to BJP initiatives. He has remained actively engaged in addressing public grievances in Sivasagar, even outside formal party structures.



On the other side, AGP’s Pradip Hazarika has multiple electoral victories during his tenure, having been elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly in 1985, 1996, 2006, and 2016 from the Amguri constituency. His experience and established voter base add another layer of complexity to the contest.