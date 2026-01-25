BJP flags off video vans in Assam as Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils poll strategy, attacks Congress

With the Assam Assembly elections approaching, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, January 25 flagged off the Bharatiya Janata Party’s video vans as part of a statewide outreach drive, using the occasion to outline the BJP’s election strategy while launching a multi-pronged attack on the Congress, its leadership, and what he described as “misinformation-driven politics.”

Addressing the media during the flag-off programme, Sarma said the video vans would be deployed across Assam around six weeks ahead of every election to gather public feedback and suggestions. He said citizens from all sections of society—including sportspersons, cultural personalities, and intellectuals—would be encouraged to share their views through the initiative.

The Chief Minister also confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Guwahati on the 14th of next month to inaugurate the Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge, a key infrastructure project. During the visit, the Prime Minister will also hand over 100 electric buses, provided by the Centre, to the Assam government.

Sarma said the Prime Minister will additionally address a major election-focused rally at Khanapara, which will witness the participation of booth-level workers and party officials from across the state.

Turning to the ongoing controversy surrounding the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), Sarma reiterated his allegations against the institution, describing it as a hub of “fraud and deception.” He warned students and parents in Assam against pursuing education there, claiming that multiple cases involving alleged fake certificates and cheating were pending against the institution and its chancellor, Mahbubul Hoque.

“For the past several days, I have been informing the people of Assam that USTM is known for fraud. The entire system is allegedly built on fraudulent practices,” Sarma said, adding that he believed no Sanatani individual would choose to study at the institution.

Escalating his attack on the Congress, the Chief Minister claimed that out of 750 applicants to the party, nearly 600 belonged to the Miya community. He further alleged that a recent Congress programme in Rangia was not a political meeting but a religious gathering, accusing the party of attempting communal consolidation.

On the contentious Guwahati–North Guwahati toll gate issue, Sarma reiterated that repeatedly collecting tolls was wrong and reaffirmed that toll charges would apply only to trucks and buses, as previously announced.

Responding to media reports on various issues, Sarma criticised what he termed “false narratives,” stating that the spread of misinformation creates unnecessary stress and anxiety among the public.

Addressing concerns over eviction drives, the Chief Minister asserted that there would be no eviction of indigenous Assamese people from hill areas in Guwahati. “Eviction will only be carried out against illegal settlers,” he said, alleging that deliberate misinformation was being circulated on the matter.

Sarma also hinted at exposing alleged links between Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Pakistan-related power projects, stating that details would be made public within the next few days.

Clarifying the BJP’s electoral strategy, he said seat-sharing would take place under the NDA framework, not by the BJP alone. He dismissed allegations of paid tickets, stating that no such practice exists in the party and warning that leaders openly seeking tickets through the media had been placed on a “red list.”

He further asserted that while leaders from the Congress may join the BJP, they would not be allowed to carry over the Congress’s political culture, and joining the party does not guarantee an election ticket.

Concluding his remarks, Sarma said the BJP does not function along factional lines and remains united ahead of the elections.