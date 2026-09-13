BJP formally hands over party ticket to Devasish Sharma for Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll
The BJP formally handed over its Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll ticket to Devasish Sharma in Guwahati. The move came days after his entry into the party, ahead of polling on October 6.
- Dilip Saikia handed over the ticket at BJP headquarters in Guwahati
- Ram Prasad Sarkar received it on Sharma's behalf at the event
- Sharma joined the party on September 8 with two journalists
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 13 formally handed over its party ticket to Devasish Sharma, the party’s nominated candidate for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.
Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia handed over the party ticket at the BJP Assam Pradesh headquarters in Guwahati. The ticket was received by Ram Prasad Sarkar, BJP district president of Morigaon, on behalf of Sharma.
Sharma, a former Nagaon district commissioner and administrative officer, joined the BJP on September 8 along with journalists Lenin Saurav Bora and Gunjan Kalita. The trio formally joined the party at Vajpayee Bhawan in Basistha, in the presence of Dilip Saikia and other senior BJP leaders.
Just days after joining the party, Sharma was named the BJP’s candidate for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, and the party formally handed over his ticket on Sunday.
The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi moved to the Assam Assembly. The by-election is scheduled to be held on October 6, with counting of votes on October 9.
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